The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO