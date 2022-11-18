Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
kniakrls.com
Home for the Holidays Event December 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce and Indianola Downtown Merchants are hosting the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola square on December 10th, featuring deals from local businesses, a special 25 foot tree lighting, complete with the Indianola High School A Capella choir, and a lighted parade. The parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
kniakrls.com
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Sinterklaas Returns to Pella December 3rd
Pella Historical Society is bringing back Sinterklaas Day festivities. A parade returns to Franklin Street on Saturday, December 3rd to welcome in the Dutch’s popular version of St. Nicholas at 10 a.m. A meet and greet will follow at the Pella Historical Village in the Scholte Church. The event...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
kniakrls.com
Vetterick excited to lead Norwalk’s new girls wrestling program
When Alanah Vetterick started wrestling in third grade, she was the only girl in the room on day one and quickly asked her mother if it was OK for her to be there. Nearly 15 years later, Vetterick appears to be right where she belongs as the first-ever girls head wrestling coach at Norwalk Community.
kniakrls.com
American Home Findings Association to Move
It’s official, American Home Findings Association (AHFA) will be moving their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They will be located in Suite 1050. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all their...
kniakrls.com
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness month. If you have diabetes, a local support group is here to help. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lauryn Verry and Susie Roberts, dietitians with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Poised for Breakout Season
The past two seasons have seen a surge in success for the Pella boys wrestling team — but by the district meet, many of the talented athletes in green and white just missed state tournament bids. With several key returners and a few talented newcomers, Pella Head Coach Jay...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls wrestlers compete at Nevada tournament; more sports start Monday
Eleven Norwalk girls wrestlers competed in the Central Iowa Kickoff Tournament held Saturday at Nevada. The Warriors scored 30 points and finished 25th out of 28 teams. The top three squads were Perry with 190 points, Raccoon River-Northwest with 173 and Dallas Center-Grimes 156. Norwalk place-winners on the day included...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Panthers vs. Cancer Looks To Build On Already Successful Silent Auction
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.
kniakrls.com
All-District For Knoxville Football Announced
Knoxville earned 13 players on the all-district football team this season. Earning 2nd team honors was kicker Luka DeJong. DeJong was perfect in ten extra point attempts and went 2/5 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Also getting a special teams nod was punter Max Magana. Magana was 3rd in Class 3A District six in punting average with 35.8 yards per punt. Also earning 2nd team all-district was Noah Keefer, and George Gilbert both offensive at large. Keefer made significant improvement at quarterback this season before suffering a season ending injury in week seven. Jack Bertrand was 2nd team offensive line while Wayne Johnston was 2nd team defensive line. Kale Kincaid, who led the Panthers in tackles this season with 62 was 2nd team defense and his linebacking teammate Tyce Huyck also earned 2nd team. Jay Kellar earned 2nd team defense. Honorable mention was Koby Higginbothan, Spencer VanHauen, Konner Leslie, and Dakota Ramsey. Knoxville finished the season with a 1-8 record and 1-4 in district play.
kniakrls.com
Van Gorp Pumps in 28 in Central Men’s Basketball Runaway
Center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) owned the paint, and the Central College men’s basketball team owned the game. Van Gorp poured in a career-high 28 points, as the Dutch (2-2) put in another lockdown defensive effort to stifle Webster University (Mo.) 66-45 at the Webster University Classic Friday.
kniakrls.com
Central’s McMartin, Silver Gain Cross Country All-America Honors
As icy winds whistled across a snow-blanketed course, the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships presented not only the season’s most competitive field but its harshest conditions Saturday, but Central College’s runners seized the moment. Junior Caroline McMartin (Pella) and senior Caleb Silver (Conrad, BCLUW HS) each gained...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Meet
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at 3014 East Main Street. The board will discuss the Junction 92 Project plan of finance. The board is expected to authorize a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for County-State-Traffic-Engineering-Program (CSTEP) Project.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Isaac Kacmarynski Receives Scholarship from the IBA
At the Class 1A State Championship Football game Friday night, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Pella Christian senior Isaac Kacmarynski as the recipient of the IBA’s 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Award in Class 1A. Along with the award from the IBA, comes a $1,000 scholarship to the college of...
kniakrls.com
Central Lands 10 on Football All-Conference Squad
Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football squad Friday. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received honorable mention last year.
Comments / 0