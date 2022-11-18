ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar Land Rover's Chip Crisis Woes To Blame For Bollore's Departure

After just two years in the hot seat, Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore has called it quits. The 59-year-old has resigned from his position, effective December 31, for personal reasons. For Bollore, his legacy at JLR will forever be tainted by the global chip shortage which posed plenty of...
Jaguar Land Rover Is Hiring Software Engineers Elon Musk Fired From Twitter

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is looking to recruit former Twitter and Meta employees to fill important engineering and digital openings. The Coventry-based automaker hopes to hire 800 workers across several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, and India. A new jobs portal will be launched "for displaced tech workers following large-scale job losses at Meta, Twitter, and others, to recruit digital capability into the business," said the company in a statement.
Volkswagen Dealers Won't Be Getting The Truck They Desperately Want

The long-running conversation regarding the possibility of a Volkswagen pickup truck for the US continues. Speaking to Automotive News, Thomas Schafer, global head of the VW brand, not only dashed hopes for a VW-branded truck but confirmed once and for all the German automaker has no plans to utilize the EV platform being developed for the reborn Scout brand.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series

A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible

Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
GM Makes It Official: North American EVs Will Lose Money Until 2025

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced this week in New York City that its fast-growing electric vehicle portfolio will produce profits in 2025. We reported a few days ago this announcement was expected, and now more details are available directly from America's largest automaker. GM will continue scaling EV capacity to over 1 million units annually. In addition, plans are in place to boost other revenue sources, specifically with software, and to generate greenhouse gas benefits and take advantage of new clean energy tax credits.
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers

It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
Audi Joins Porsche In Offering Subscription Rental Service

Audi has announced it will follow Porsche into longer-term rentals with its new Audi on-demand service. Audi has rebranded its Silvercar rental service to follow the Porsche subscription model more closely. Like Porsche, which expanded its Porsche Drive service to include electrified offerings, Audi is also doing the same by adding the e-tron Sportback to its rental fleet.
Fiat Confirms It's A One-Model Brand In America

The all-electric Fiat 500e has made its debut at this year's LA Auto Show and CarBuzz was on hand to discuss the tiny EV with Brand Chief Executive Officer Oliver Francois. The city car's return, this time solely as an EV, made us wonder whether Fiat has plans for additional models, EV or not. The answer was a flat "No." Even though Fiat is parent company Stellantis' biggest global brand, followed by Peugeot, the reality is that Fiat's US presence is very small.
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project

Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Nissan Has A Plan To Make Ariya And Leaf EV Ownership More Pleasant

Just as the 2023 Nissan Ariya hits dealerships, Nissan has a big announcement that could entice more buyers to consider an electric vehicle. At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show's AutoMobility LA event, Nissan announced a new program called EV Carefree+ for the 2023 Leaf and Ariya. The program focuses on four aspects of ownership: charging, maintenance, battery health, and roadside assistance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VinFast Tells Us When Its Vietnamese Cars Will Hit US Streets

Though the Vietnamese brand has yet to deliver a single car in the United States, VinFast had a sizable presence at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. VinFast showed off two new models that will come to the US, called the VF 6 and VF 7, which will be sold alongside the two previously revealed SUVs called the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9. With a completely new brand, it's easy to get confused with how the model lineup stacks up against more established competitors.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Hyundai Ioniq 6 US Specs Finalized With 340-Mile Range

Final US specifications have been revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. As we discovered during the car's initial Korean debut, there will be three configurations available Stateside. Despite that Hyundai still won't give us all the details. Its entry-level Standard Range model...
Stellantis Pays Tribute To Record-Breaking Abarth 500 With One-Off Restomod

Stellantis Heritage has unveiled the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza '58, a one-of-a-kind creation based on a '70 Fiat 500. The vehicle was built to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Monza Circuit, the world's third-oldest motor racing track. This delightful little gem was inspired by the work of Carlo Abarth, who, in 1958, shattered six records at Monza in Abarth's first-ever tuned 500.
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied Along With PHEV Model

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spied in its most revealing guise yet, with most of the body now exposed. The front and rear ends of the vehicle are still covered in extensive camouflage, and the wheels are clearly test items, but there are new details that we hadn't previously seen, including sleek, flush-fitting door handles.
