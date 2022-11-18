ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Black Friday Sales in Bay Ridge – November 25th

1. South Brooklyn Foundry at 6909 – 3rd Avenue is having an event with vendors from 2 – 6 pm. 2. Gold and Grit at 276 88th Street is having 15% off all weekend. 3. E & J’s is having 10% off sealed and open TCG and sports cards 20% off everything else. E & J is at 6906 Ft.Hamilton PKWY.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Harlem’s Fashion Row Is Making It Easier to Shop Black & Latinx Designers

Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and Icon 360, has joined forces with a number of major retailers to create an online shopping directory for Black and Latinx designers. Dubbed “HFR & Co.,” this new online shopping directory is partnership between HFR and a group of retailers, including Bloomingdale’s, Shopbob and Macy’s, to provide a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latinx designers. Instead of scouring the internet or a retailer’s website for Black designers, HFR & Co. allows shoppers to find and support these designers directly through the partnering retailers’ websites, HFR said in a press...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

527 Grand Avenue Set for Excavation in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Excavation is set to begin at 527 Grand Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by JFA Architects & Engineers and developed by Grand Units LLC, the 94-foot-tall structure will span 31,580 square feet and yield 46 units, with 11 residences designated for affordable housing. The project will also have a 46-foot-long rear yard, a cellar, and three open parking spaces. Twin Group Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Pacific and Dean Streets.
BROOKLYN, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever

Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From

This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
dailybadgerbulletin.com

550 Madison Avenue’s New Public Plaza Opens in Midtown East, Manhattan

The new public plaza at 550 Madison Avenue, a 37-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East, is now open. Designed by Snøhetta and developed by The Olayan Group and RXR Realty, the new privately owned public space (POPS) is enclosed with a 70-foot-tall steel-framed glass canopy and is part of a larger renovation of the Philip Johnson-designed postmodern landmark, along with a revamped lobby designed by Gensler. AECOM Tishman was the general contractor for the 21,000 square feet of renovations at the property, which is located between East 55th and 56th Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY

