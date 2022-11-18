Read full article on original website
Related
queenoftheclick.com
Black Friday Sales in Bay Ridge – November 25th
1. South Brooklyn Foundry at 6909 – 3rd Avenue is having an event with vendors from 2 – 6 pm. 2. Gold and Grit at 276 88th Street is having 15% off all weekend. 3. E & J’s is having 10% off sealed and open TCG and sports cards 20% off everything else. E & J is at 6906 Ft.Hamilton PKWY.
queenoftheclick.com
Christmas and Holiday Photos in Bay Ridge
2) Big Shots – Daniel Marino posted his schedule here. 3) Victoria Vida – Site 917-930-6067 Victoriavitaphotography@gmail.com.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Is Making It Easier to Shop Black & Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and Icon 360, has joined forces with a number of major retailers to create an online shopping directory for Black and Latinx designers. Dubbed “HFR & Co.,” this new online shopping directory is partnership between HFR and a group of retailers, including Bloomingdale’s, Shopbob and Macy’s, to provide a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latinx designers. Instead of scouring the internet or a retailer’s website for Black designers, HFR & Co. allows shoppers to find and support these designers directly through the partnering retailers’ websites, HFR said in a press...
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
New York YIMBY
527 Grand Avenue Set for Excavation in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Excavation is set to begin at 527 Grand Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by JFA Architects & Engineers and developed by Grand Units LLC, the 94-foot-tall structure will span 31,580 square feet and yield 46 units, with 11 residences designated for affordable housing. The project will also have a 46-foot-long rear yard, a cellar, and three open parking spaces. Twin Group Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Pacific and Dean Streets.
brownstoner.com
Bed Stuy Family Watches as Possessions Thrown in Trash, Locks Changed in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Earlier this month, Salvanita and Moses Foster got a phone call. Someone was changing the locks on the Bed Stuy home they purchased in 1999 and had lived in until a 2019 fire. Their possessions were being thrown from the windows into the trash, the neighbor said. They raced over...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Eater
After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever
Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Thrillist
The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From
This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis
Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.
These are the store hours for Target on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third straight year, Target has decided to keep its doors shuttered on Thanksgiving. This common theme applies across numerous businesses that have adopted this policy since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Target has three locations across Staten Island, one in Westerleigh, another in Charleston and...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
550 Madison Avenue’s New Public Plaza Opens in Midtown East, Manhattan
The new public plaza at 550 Madison Avenue, a 37-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East, is now open. Designed by Snøhetta and developed by The Olayan Group and RXR Realty, the new privately owned public space (POPS) is enclosed with a 70-foot-tall steel-framed glass canopy and is part of a larger renovation of the Philip Johnson-designed postmodern landmark, along with a revamped lobby designed by Gensler. AECOM Tishman was the general contractor for the 21,000 square feet of renovations at the property, which is located between East 55th and 56th Streets.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
Comments / 0