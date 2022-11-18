The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO