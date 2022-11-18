Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find free meals, food assistance in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are resources across central Iowa to help those in need get festive food on the table for Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, Nov. 24. Here's where to find free meals and food assistance in the Des Moines metro for the holiday. Need a holiday ham, turkey...
Sinterklaas Returns to Pella December 3rd
Pella Historical Society is bringing back Sinterklaas Day festivities. A parade returns to Franklin Street on Saturday, December 3rd to welcome in the Dutch’s popular version of St. Nicholas at 10 a.m. A meet and greet will follow at the Pella Historical Village in the Scholte Church. The event...
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
Tour of Stores, Tree Lighting Returning Monday
The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.
Thanksgiving Closures Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced closures for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24 & 25. Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. Rural trash and recycling customers normally collected Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, November 22, the week of Thanksgiving.
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
Home for the Holidays Event December 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce and Indianola Downtown Merchants are hosting the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola square on December 10th, featuring deals from local businesses, a special 25 foot tree lighting, complete with the Indianola High School A Capella choir, and a lighted parade. The parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
American Home Findings Association to Move
It’s official, American Home Findings Association (AHFA) will be moving their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They will be located in Suite 1050. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all their...
Glory the Dog helps with Crisis
Glory, a German Shepherd dog, recently returned from Columbus, Ohio along with her trainer Justin Smith for some intense national training for a period of nine days. Smith, who is a battalion chief with the Knoxville Fire Department, said the dog came through training very well. Those at the national training site tried to distract the dogs with items such as helicopters and drones. The dogs also were at the zoo around other animals.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Judi Van Hulzen
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Judi Van Hulzen a nurse at Marion County Public Health. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Helping Hand of Warren County Sale
The Helping Hand of Warren County is holding their annual Holiday Sale today. The helping hand will have clothes, toys, decorations, household items, and more will be available, with all proceeds from the sale going to the facility maintenance and to stock the food pantry. The sale will be during their extended hours from 9am to noon today.
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove Drive Ongoing
The 12th annual Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove drive has begun. Ryan Ellis said the program started 12 years ago when he saw kids crossing the street on a brutally cold day without hats or gloves, and so he donated items to be dropped off that day. Ellis said that since that point, the drive has grown tremendously, and last year it collected 1500 items to be donated to schools across Warren County, and all donations are matched by a dollar amount with a check presented to Unravel Pediatric Cancer – Iowa.
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
