coinjournal.net
Solana nears a single-digit price. Here is the price action and what you need to know
Anyone would have thought Solana SOL/USD would trade at a double-digit price, let alone a single-digit one? Unfortunately, that is the reality for the lovers of the once promising cryptocurrency labelled the Ethereum killer. Having hit a high of over $265 in November 2021, the SOL was touted as the next token to reach $1,000. It now trades at a mere $11, exactly one year since its all-time high. The cryptocurrency is yet to find a bottom, with technical indicators pointing to a price below $10.
coinjournal.net
Chainlink has now lost key support. Does that ring a bear bell?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent danger of plunging to a new low in the year. That was after the cryptocurrency lost the support of $6, a crucial level it has held since May. The cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $5.75. This is not the lowest price in the year, giving hopes that it could still defend the support. However, going by the price action, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is likely to continue.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin could slip below $16k soon as market losses nearly $40 billion over the weekend
The cryptocurrency market has started the week in a negative manner, with prices of most coins down by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the last few hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at around $16,071 per coin.
Benzinga
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
coinjournal.net
XRP continues to struggle amid SEC case developments. What you need to watch next
Ripple (XRP/USD) trades at $0.35. a decline of 7% in the day. For another time, the cryptocurrency was rejected at the $0.4 resistance. However, it should be remembered that positive developments of the Ripple case with SEC were a significant bull trigger. XRP traded at a high of $0.55 in late September, in line with the case direction. However, as cryptocurrencies soil after the FTX collapse, XRP has not been an exception.
coinjournal.net
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
coinjournal.net
Sandbox SAND prediction as token hits a new low in the year
The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by nearly 5% on Monday, extending its losing streak in the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 before recovering slightly. As it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is under the control of bears. It is not only...
coinjournal.net
Tether’s USDT issuance protect’s the stablecoin from FTX-Alameda’s crisis
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research hasn’t affected the USDT stablecoin, thanks to Tether’s issuance policy. Tether, the company issuing the USDT stablecoin, has revealed that the recent collapse of the FTX exchange and its Alameda Research hedge fund, doesn’t have a negative impact on its ecosystem.
Farfetch Stock Is Down 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Can this beaten-down luxury e-tailer make a comeback?
coinjournal.net
FTX begins strategic review of all company assets
FTX has engaged US-based firm Perella Weinberg Partners LP as its lead investment bank to help with the sale or reorganisation of subsidiaries. FTX Trading is set to review all of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s assets around the globe, the team handling the collapsed company’s bankruptcy process said Saturday.
coinjournal.net
Ripple distinguishes early XRP adopter LuLu as best network accelerator
LuLu Financial Holdings, a company based in Abu Dhabi with a number of financial service investments in the APAC region, was distinguished as the best Network Accelerator in the respective category at Ripple’s annual Swell Conference’s Blockchain Innovation Awards, Coin Journal learned from a press release. These awards...
coinjournal.net
Liquid exchange halts all trading after suspending withdrawals
FTX-owned Liquid exchange has halted trading activities on its platform a few days after suspending withdrawals. Japanese-based crypto exchange, Liquid, has announced that it had halted trading activities on its platform. The company announced this via Twitter on Sunday, November 20th. Liquid is halting trading activities on its platform due...
coinjournal.net
I’m just as bullish on crypto as ever, says Brian Armstrong
Coinbase’s CEO has revealed that he remains as bullish as ever despite the recent events in the crypto space. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, has revealed that he remains as bullish on crypto as ever. Armstrong said this during a recent interview with Financial Times. When...
coinjournal.net
New CEO hired to tidy up the wreckage of collapsed FTX is billing $1,300 per hour
According to court documents filed on Sunday at the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ahead of the first hearing on Tuesday, John Ray who is the seasoned expert brought in to tidy up the wreck of the collapsed FTX is billing $1,300 per hour. The first hearing is aimed at shedding more light on the insolvency proceedings.
