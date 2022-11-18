ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How Virginia mourned and then celebrated its fallen teammates

Coach Tony Elliott, his staff and players discuss the hours after the Virginia shooting, the painful days that followed and the memories of those lost.
