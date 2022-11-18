ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown Research Center Awarded $5 Million Grant for Scientific Initiatives

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County

The research center will utilize the grant funds for scientific initiatives.

A well-renowned research institute in Bucks County recently received a major grant for a new and very important science initiative. John George wrote about the local company in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County, located at 3805 Old Easton Road in Doylestown, was recently awarded a $5 million state grant for the center’s new Academic Innovation Zone program. The one-year pilot grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in order to held the center continue important research on early stage life sciences companies and academic technologies.

“This sizable grant will allow us to expand our services to help promising companies grow,” said Louis P. Kassa III, the center’s CEO. “The Academic Innovation Zone will greatly enhance and accelerate our efforts.”

The center has produced several thousand new jobs, which has generated more than $10 billion in economic impact over the past 16 years in Bucks County. The grant, as well as the work of the center, continues a long tradition of successful and innovative businesses making the local area their new home.

Read more about the recent grant in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

