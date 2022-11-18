Read full article on original website
Donald Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. “This picture is...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
(Washington) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department’s former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department’s investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at...
Donald Trump, only president to obstruct peaceful transfer of power, to run again
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024. Trump is expected to speak and widely expected to announce he’s...
As Long As America Is Racist, Don’t Count Donald Trump Out
It's short-sighted to assume that Donald Trump's time has come and gone. Those who loved his deplorable politics still do. And cults don't just die overnight.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
The potentially single-digit margin ushers in a new era of divided government in Washington. It wasn’t the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here’s what was decided at global talks
(Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt) — Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels,...
Riley Williams convicted of storming Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley June Williams was...
Ukraine’s security service raids 1,000-year-old monastery in Kyiv
Ukraine’s SBU security service and police have raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services”. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex – or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves – is a Ukrainian cultural treasure...
US Could End Reliance On China For EV Batteries By 2030, Says Goldman Sachs
The U.S. and Europe could end their reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries, according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The investment banking company, in a note to clients. by the Financial Times, said the West could end their dependence on China for EV batteries through more than $160 billion...
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?
Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...
Author of new book on Reagan and the end of the Cold War — Lessons for today?
When the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union collapsed – the world rejoiced – at least the world’s democracies were happy. Many thought the capitulation of the USSR would result in a more peaceful world. Thirty years later, Russia with a former KGB agent as president...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv monastery raided amid Russian spying fears; Moscow ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’
Christian monastery raided as part of efforts to counter Russian special services; Kremlin says regime change not an aim of the war
Pennsylvania reports sizable decline in overdose deaths, but experts wary
Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more. Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in...
