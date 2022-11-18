Read full article on original website
Penn State enrollment numbers show more underrepresented and international students
This year's enrollment total was a decrease at the undergraduate level of 0.4%, which is better than the national average of 1.1%. On Friday, Penn State released fall 2022 enrollment numbers that show the university has 88,116 students enrolled across all of its campuses. At University Park, that’s 1,478 more...
Pennsylvania releases anti-racist guidelines as part of teacher-prep overhaul
The standards are meant to prepare teachers to work with students and families of all backgrounds and will be required as part of the state’s certification process. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new teacher-preparation standards that ask educators to interrogate their own biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Wilson School District censures board member over comments deemed racist, transphobic
Wilson School District’s board of directors voted unanimously Monday to censure fellow member Mike Martin, saying he made racist and transphobic remarks at recent meetings. Martin’s history of troubling comments at board meetings dates back at least to October, when he said transgender identity in children is “inappropriate” and “wrong,” and that parents of transgender children “should be punished.”
