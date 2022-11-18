ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government

The potentially single-digit margin ushers in a new era of divided government in Washington. It wasn’t the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?

Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations

(Washington) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department’s former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department’s investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at...
Democrat Josh Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

The state's two-term attorney general scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state.
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member

State senators elected Sen. Kim Ward to lead the chamber as President pro tempore. Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president...
