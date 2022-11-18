Read full article on original website
Donald Trump, only president to obstruct peaceful transfer of power, to run again
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024. Trump is expected to speak and widely expected to announce he’s...
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
The potentially single-digit margin ushers in a new era of divided government in Washington. It wasn’t the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?
Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
(Washington) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department’s former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department’s investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at...
Jury deliberates on Oath Keepers’ January 6 role in seditious conspiracy trial – live
Five members of far-right self-styled militia including founder Stewart Rhodes accused of plot to prevent Joe Biden taking office
Donald Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. “This picture is...
Democrat Josh Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
The state's two-term attorney general scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state.
Why won’t Gov. Doug Ducey defend Arizona elections and condemn threats against officials?
A week ago Gov. Doug Ducey called Democrat Katie Hobbs to congratulate her for having won the election to be Arizona’s next governor. Since then, losing candidate Kari Lake and the MAGA/QAnon conspiracy wing of the Republican Party have continued to spread lies, discord and unfounded rumors about election fraud. ...
Riley Williams convicted of storming Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley June Williams was...
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
State senators elected Sen. Kim Ward to lead the chamber as President pro tempore. Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
