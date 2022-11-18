ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial-Era Farmhouse in Newtown

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccHBH_0jFUhCaC00
Image via EveryHome.com

A unique and historical home, which has resided in Bucks County for almost three centuries, has officially gone on the market.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380L29_0jFUhCaC00

.

Woodhill Farm, originally built in 1760, is nestled in a quiet part of Upper Makefield Towhship. With Jericho Mountains just in view, this home is a perfect combination of Colonial regal flare and rustic, woodsy living.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liLD9_0jFUhCaC00

.

Modern updates help to retain the traditional feel of the property, from reclaimed wood used in the interior to the new kitchen. Retaining its old-world charm, the home has been made livable for a modern audience.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2142ky_0jFUhCaC00

.

With four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and some of the most beautiful, untouched scenery in Bucks County, this is the perfect spot for families looking for both natural solitude and close proximity to popular towns.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyha6_0jFUhCaC00

.

For those looking to own a piece of Bucks County history, look now further than Woodhill Farm, where you can live in your own quiet corner of a Bucks County that is both long-forgotten, yet still breaths the stories of a time past.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9Bg0_0jFUhCaC00

.

Read and see more of this house at the 2 Woodhill Road in Newtown, listed for $1,095,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Comments / 1

Related
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group

Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening

Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy