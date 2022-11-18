Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial-Era Farmhouse in Newtown

Image via EveryHome.com

A unique and historical home, which has resided in Bucks County for almost three centuries, has officially gone on the market.

Woodhill Farm, originally built in 1760, is nestled in a quiet part of Upper Makefield Towhship. With Jericho Mountains just in view, this home is a perfect combination of Colonial regal flare and rustic, woodsy living.

Modern updates help to retain the traditional feel of the property, from reclaimed wood used in the interior to the new kitchen. Retaining its old-world charm, the home has been made livable for a modern audience.

With four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and some of the most beautiful, untouched scenery in Bucks County, this is the perfect spot for families looking for both natural solitude and close proximity to popular towns.

For those looking to own a piece of Bucks County history, look now further than Woodhill Farm, where you can live in your own quiet corner of a Bucks County that is both long-forgotten, yet still breaths the stories of a time past.

Read and see more of this house at the 2 Woodhill Road in Newtown, listed for $1,095,000, on EveryHome.com.

