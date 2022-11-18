Read full article on original website
Related
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
If You Drink To Decompress During The Holidays, Try This Instead
These booze-free habits can help you unwind this season (without the hangover).
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Comments / 0