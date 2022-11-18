ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tesla recalls 30,000 Model X cars, shares hit two-year low

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, sending its shares down nearly 3% on Friday to their lowest in nearly two years.

The air bag could deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collision events where a young front seat passenger is unbelted and out of position, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

The problem will be addressed through an over-the-air software update, the company said in a letter filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
