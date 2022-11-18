ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
iheart.com

Bruce Springsteen Defends Ticketmaster's "Dynamic Pricing"

Ticketmaster's deplorable "dynamic pricing" system has led to some Bruce Springsteen tickets exceeding $5,000. (!!!) And Bruce doesn't seem too bothered by that. In an interview with "Rolling Stone", Bruce says that for the past 49 years, he's been purposely charging UNDER market value. But this time he told his...
iheart.com

Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"

Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.

