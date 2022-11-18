Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
iheart.com
Bruce Springsteen Defends Ticketmaster's "Dynamic Pricing"
Ticketmaster's deplorable "dynamic pricing" system has led to some Bruce Springsteen tickets exceeding $5,000. (!!!) And Bruce doesn't seem too bothered by that. In an interview with "Rolling Stone", Bruce says that for the past 49 years, he's been purposely charging UNDER market value. But this time he told his...
Consumer Reports: How to digitize your old prints, slides and home movies
This holiday season, you may be taking lots of photos of family and friends, but you probably have a lot of old prints, slides and even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box!
iheart.com
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
