Marion County Board of Supervisors to Meet
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at 3014 East Main Street. The board will discuss the Junction 92 Project plan of finance. The board is expected to authorize a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for County-State-Traffic-Engineering-Program (CSTEP) Project.
Indianola City Council to Review Sign Exemption Requests
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will hold a pair of public hearings on sign exemption requests, and consider a major site plan addition to the property for a drive-thru restaurant at 102 N Jefferson Way. The council will also a public hearing on amending the city sign code, and a public hearing on the sale of property located at 1206 W 2nd Ave, and consider a preliminary plat for Indianola Industrial Park 3, and a preliminary plat for Heritage Hills 12. Before the meeting begins, the council will meet in a study session to review the Master Plan Document, and review the recommendations from the Indianola Sustainability committee.
Warren County Residents Well Grants
Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for Total Coliform Bacteria, E. coli, and Arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/21/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 16 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE RESCUE, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE DOMESTIC, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST...
Mitigation project addresses former strip mine sites on Pella Wildlife Area
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will begin a project to restore a portion of the Pella Wildlife Management Area that was previously used as a strip mine. The Pella Wildlife Area covers 277 acres, one mile south of Pella,...
Let’s Talk Pella – Sinterklaas and Christmas at the Historical Village
Valerie Van Kooten and Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums preview the holiday season in the Historical Village and the return of Sinterklaas in December. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Helping Hand of Warren County Sale
The Helping Hand of Warren County is holding their annual Holiday Sale today. The helping hand will have clothes, toys, decorations, household items, and more will be available, with all proceeds from the sale going to the facility maintenance and to stock the food pantry. The sale will be during their extended hours from 9am to noon today.
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
Indianola Brush Facility Yard Waste Disposal Today
This weekend is the last of the year for the Indianola Brush Facility free yard waste disposal for Indianola residents. A state issued ID showing an Indianola address is required. Leaf and organic yard waste must be loose or in paper bags, no plastic, and a fee will be charged for all brush that is a half-inch or more in diameter. The facility will be open from 9am to 4pm today and noon to 4pm tomorrow.
Winter Driving Safety Information
The Indianola Fire Department wants to remind drivers to pay extra attention during the winter months. Driving tips during winter weather conditions include slowing your speed to account for a longer braking time, an increased following distance, never leaving your car running in the garage, and maintaining fuel levels over half to prevent freezing. The Indianola Fire Department also says you should perform maintenance on your car properly during the winter months, and to especially check your tire treads often.
Traffic Enforcement Increased for Thanksgiving Travel
Law enforcement throughout the state of Iowa will have extra officers on patrol to keep roadways safe for Thanksgiving travel. Captain Paul Haase with the Pella Police Department says they are among numerous agencies participating in the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau sTEP enforcement wave through Monday, November 28th. In...
Tour of Stores, Tree Lighting Returning Monday
The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
Home for the Holidays Event December 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce and Indianola Downtown Merchants are hosting the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola square on December 10th, featuring deals from local businesses, a special 25 foot tree lighting, complete with the Indianola High School A Capella choir, and a lighted parade. The parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
American Home Findings Association to Move
It’s official, American Home Findings Association (AHFA) will be moving their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They will be located in Suite 1050. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all their...
IN DEPTH: National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness month. If you have diabetes, a local support group is here to help. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lauryn Verry and Susie Roberts, dietitians with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Simpson Productions “Little Women” Continuing Today
Simpson Productions is continuing their showings of Little Women this weekend. The show is adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and features the story of Jo March and her sisters as they grow up during the Civil War. Director Ann Woldt tells KNIA News she was drawn to the adaptation because it is a timeless book that she grew up with, and has lessons that still hold true today from a book written in the 1860’s.
Norwalk girls wrestlers compete at Nevada tournament; more sports start Monday
Eleven Norwalk girls wrestlers competed in the Central Iowa Kickoff Tournament held Saturday at Nevada. The Warriors scored 30 points and finished 25th out of 28 teams. The top three squads were Perry with 190 points, Raccoon River-Northwest with 173 and Dallas Center-Grimes 156. Norwalk place-winners on the day included...
