Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) issued an opinion Monday to formally overrule decades-old decisions that restricted interracial marriage and impaired the doctrine of “separate but equal” in public facilities — especially in public education.
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the...
Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards
Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
Md. public colleges see enrollment declines, but there is some good news
Enrollment at Maryland’s public colleges and universities continued to decline again this fall. In fall 2021, there were nearly 165,000 students enrolled throughout the state. This year, there are 163,200 students enrolled, about a 1% drop, though it is a number that is about 1,300 higher than had been originally expected.
UNLV faces Southern Illinois in San Juan Capistrano, California
Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0) San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 126. BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels will play the Southern Illinois Salukis at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California. UNLV went 18-14 overall with an 8-6...
Sam Houston squares off against Northern Illinois in Cypress Lake, Florida
Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats play the Northern Illinois Huskies in Cypress Lake, Florida. Sam Houston finished 19-14 overall with a 6-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bearkats gave up 63.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.
Marquette Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs meet in Cypress Lake, Florida
Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -2.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Marquette Golden Eagles will play the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida. Marquette went 19-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during...
