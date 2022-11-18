Read full article on original website
Biden pardons two turkeys, over possible objections from the first dog
WASHINGTON - The turkeys weren't taking questions. Moments after President Joe Biden pardoned Chocolate and Chip, two hefty gobblers from a couple states south, they let out loud, ecstasy-filled gobbles that resounded throughout the Rose Garden ceremony - but declined to make further comment. Theirs were not the only animal cries punctuating Monday's ceremony, as a (presumably) salivating Commander, Biden's German shepherd, watched from the White House's second-floor balcony and occasionally let loose a commanding woof. Sorry, Commander, you're a good boy, but these turkeys are free.
'Post Reports' podcast: The end of the Pelosi era
"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years in Congress. Last week, she stepped down...
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
Ukraine’s security service raids 1,000-year-old monastery in Kyiv
Ukraine’s SBU security service and police have raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services”. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex – or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves – is a Ukrainian cultural treasure...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Ukraine confronts tougher fight in push to extend battlefield wins
KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine - Not far from this village on the east bank of the Oskil River, Ukrainian forces have hit a wall of Russian resistance as they try to extend a counteroffensive that just two months ago was sweeping across nearby lands at a stunning clip. Andriy, a soldier with...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv monastery raided amid Russian spying fears; Moscow ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’
Christian monastery raided as part of efforts to counter Russian special services; Kremlin says regime change not an aim of the war
