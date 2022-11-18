Elizabeth Goss Children’s Book Illustrator & Author at CBPL, Nov. 18

Read full article on original website
kpic
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
KVAL
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
oregontoday.net
Coos County Airport District Ratifies Senior Center Agreement, Nov. 21
SORA news release – (North Bend, OR) – Commissioners from the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) have approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center located at 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. The unanimous decision was approved at the commissioner’s monthly meeting Thursday, November 17, 2022. It includes a long-term lease agreement that benefits the senior community. Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Executive Director, Theresa Cook, says the 15-year lease for the building and parking lots provides stability, knowing the organization will have a home. It also simplifies and saves money. “The agreement allows the organization to focus funding on its mission of providing activities and programs for the senior community. That fits very well with the goals of the airport and business park. In return, the center will provide in-kind promotion of the airport and district at its events. Above all, the location makes sense because of its proximity to the Department of Human Services and the Airport Heights neighborhood.” The center has been located within the airport district boundaries for nearly 30 years and provides meals and activities for senior citizens. The senior activity center previously operated under an arrangement with the City of North Bend that held an agreement with CCAD. The former lease agreement expired in June of 2021. It was extended for one year by a mutual agreement. Senior Center Board President Rick Wetherell told the CCAD board, “We are forever grateful for the idea now that we have a contract with you. The agreement is very generous, and we appreciate it.” CCAD Board Chair Helen Brunell-Mineau said she has used the facility and encouraged everyone to have lunch. “Every time you go, there’s always something new.” The center was founded in 1963 and currently offers approximately ten programs. Those include lunch four days a week, exercise classes, music programs, and games. Leaders are already planning to expand those opportunities. The center’s building and parking area are within the airport district boundaries. Information is available on the North Bend Senior Center website. For more information about the Coos County Airport District, contact the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at (541) 756-8351 or visit the website www.flyoth.com.
kpic
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
oregontoday.net
BLM Set to Remove North Spit Docks, Nov. 21
Another sign of Winter on the South Oregon Coast is the annual removal of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) docks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The BLM will start removing the docks as early as Monday, Nov. 21st, and place them in storage on dry ground until next Spring. The boast launch facility will remain open.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
q13fox.com
5.2 magnitude earthquake hits off southern Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning off the southern Oregon coast. The quake happened before 7:45 a.m., was over 6 miles in depth and was about 150 west of Bandon, Oregon, the United States Geological Survey said. Officials emphasized there is no tsunami danger from this...
oregontoday.net
Quakes Off South Coast, Nov. 21
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:42 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located 112-miles west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles. On Sunday, Nov. 20, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line, west of Bandon.
oregontoday.net
BAH Board Recall Effort Fails, Nov. 21
BAH release – Coos Bay, OR, November 18, 2022 — Bay Area Hospital can continue to serve patients without interruption. Local residents will be relieved to learn that an attempt to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital board of directors has failed due to an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed. The filers of this petition were operating under a misconception regarding the role of a hospital board. Dr. Tom McAndrew and Dr. Donna Rabin were the two directors targeted by this effort. Dr. McAndrew stated, “I have volunteered 22 years as an elected board member committed to the success of Bay Area Hospital. The Board’s role is a strategic oversight and not control of day-to-day operations. We supported our staff with high-cost agency labor to get us through the pandemic but with unsustainable financial losses. Our mental health unit is one of only 12 in the 62 Oregon hospitals. We have found funding for this year while we work with community partners to fix a broken state mental health system. Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their success is our success.” The recall effort was a joint project of two unions, contributing $85,000 between them. The UFCW 555 is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital. The Oregon Nursing Association (ONA) had successfully negotiated their contract at the end of August, with 89% voting to approve. Throughout the recall effort the leaders of this petition were not residents of our community. Had their effort been successful, it would have caused significant disruption to the hospital’s ability to conduct business and damaged the hospital’s reputation as the premier healthcare facility on the south coast. The voters elect the six members of the Board of Bay Area Hospital in our district, and each of them brings unique expertise to the group, which is charged with setting healthcare policy and overseeing quality compliance. We are grateful to them for continuing to faithfully serve our community without compensation during this unwarranted attack. We also want to thank the community for seeing through this effort and recognizing the extreme challenges that hospitals are facing today.
oregontoday.net
SWOCC bxb, Nov. 21
Southwestern Oregon’s men went two-out-of-three at a community college basketball season opener at Umpqua CC near Roseburg in Winchester. The Lakers won Friday 98-56 over Fraser Valley College, and then 92-57 Saturday over Simpson University. ON Sunday, SWOCC lost to Pierce College 68-62. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Spokane Friday, Nov. 25, at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, WA. The Laker women also went two-out-of-three at the Titan Classic, Lane CC, Eugene. On Friday, SWOCC downed Pierce College 61-49, Saturday lost to Lower Columbia 95-44, and Sunday beat Treasure Valley 56-49. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Umpqua CC, Friday, Nov. 25, at Clackamas CC, Oregon City, in the Thanksgiving Invitational.
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude hit off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
oregontoday.net
Prep fb, Nov. 21
Myrtle Point fell 46-22 in an OSAA 1A-8 Player semi-final state football championship game to St. Paul Saturday night at Cottage Grove HS. The Buckaroos will play Lost River, Saturday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m., at Cottage Grove, for the State Championship. The 1A-6 Player championship was won by Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 32-13 over Triangle Lake Saturday at Caldera HS in Bend. Other State Championship for Saturday have been set: 2A – Weston-McEwen/Griswold vs. Oakland, Hillsboro Stadium, 1 p.m.; 3A – Cascade Christian vs. Kennedy, 4:30 p.m., Cottage Grove HS; 4A – Tillamook vs. Estacada, 4:30 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 5A – Wilsonville vs. Summit, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 6A Columbia Cup – North Salem vs. Westview, 11 a.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 6A – Sheldon vs. West Linn, 3 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium.
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
californiaexaminer.net
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
