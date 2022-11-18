ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
News 12

Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny

Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
CBS New York

Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target. 
