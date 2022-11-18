It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO