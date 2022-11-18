Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
NBC New York
Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops
Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Black Opportunities group hands out 500 turkeys to Bronx families
The organization Black Opportunities, also the founders of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, held a turkey giveaway Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving.
News 12
Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny
Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
News 12
Calls grow for Amazon to address privacy, safety concerns following Turn To Tara investigation
There are growing calls for Amazon to address privacy and safety concerns after a Turn To Tara investigation exposed vulnerabilities with its newest delivery service, Key For Business. The service allows drivers to enter people's homes without a key. Oscar Gilcrest, a Yonkers building superintendent, claims he witnessed a worker...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene, police said.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
SUBWAY CANE ATTACK: Man, 73, beat in head by own cane after stranger grabs it on UWS
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling to his face and head. He was listed in stable condition
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
News 12
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade. News 12’s Denzel Walters captured the sights and sounds along the parade route.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
2 teen boys wounded in shooting on Staten Island
Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting on Staten Island Saturday night, authorities said.
