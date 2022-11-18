ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheffield Wednesday hopeful pair will return for Shrewsbury clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ifcrx_0jFUf7bu00

Sheffield Wednesday could have Mallik Wilks and Liam Palmer back for the visit of Shrewsbury.

The pair missed last week’s win at Accrington but have returned to training and could feature.

George Byers also hopes to be fit after an impact injury kept him out at the Wham Stadium.

Akin Famewo is on the comeback trail but Dennis Adeniran (knee) and Ben Heneghan (ACL) are still out long-term.

Shrewsbury have been hit with news that Elliott Bennett could be out for three months.

The 33-year-old suffered a calf injury against Oxford earlier this month and scans have shown it to be worse than first feared.

Aiden O’Brien and Julien Da Costa are still not fit after boss Steve Cotterill revealed that injections they had on injuries had not worked.

Daniel Udoh and George Nurse also continue their recoveries from knee surgery after ACL damage.

