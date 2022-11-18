Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Quakes Off South Coast, Nov. 21
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:42 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located 112-miles west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles. On Sunday, Nov. 20, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line, west of Bandon.
BLM Set to Remove North Spit Docks, Nov. 21
Another sign of Winter on the South Oregon Coast is the annual removal of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) docks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The BLM will start removing the docks as early as Monday, Nov. 21st, and place them in storage on dry ground until next Spring. The boast launch facility will remain open.
BACC 30th Annual Economic Outlook Forum, Nov. 21
BACC release – The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum, brought to you by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Banner Bank, is scheduled for Friday December 9th from 6:45 to 11:00 am at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area. The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the City of Coos Bay and City of North Bend sharing housing planned development projects and other commercial development. The other Local Update comes from the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay discussing the coming Containerized Cargo project on the North Spit. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from Businessman and Mayor Joe Benetti on the economic developments and changes over his 40 years in the community. Pamela de Jong, Edward Jones Investments, will be our emcee for the program. The forum is open to everyone. So mark it down, December 9th, and come by the Chamber Office at 145 Central Avenue in Coos Bay or call at 541-266-0868 to purchase your tickets. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston communities. The Chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The Chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, we use their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in our community.
BAH Board Recall Effort Fails, Nov. 21
BAH release – Coos Bay, OR, November 18, 2022 — Bay Area Hospital can continue to serve patients without interruption. Local residents will be relieved to learn that an attempt to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital board of directors has failed due to an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed. The filers of this petition were operating under a misconception regarding the role of a hospital board. Dr. Tom McAndrew and Dr. Donna Rabin were the two directors targeted by this effort. Dr. McAndrew stated, “I have volunteered 22 years as an elected board member committed to the success of Bay Area Hospital. The Board’s role is a strategic oversight and not control of day-to-day operations. We supported our staff with high-cost agency labor to get us through the pandemic but with unsustainable financial losses. Our mental health unit is one of only 12 in the 62 Oregon hospitals. We have found funding for this year while we work with community partners to fix a broken state mental health system. Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their success is our success.” The recall effort was a joint project of two unions, contributing $85,000 between them. The UFCW 555 is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital. The Oregon Nursing Association (ONA) had successfully negotiated their contract at the end of August, with 89% voting to approve. Throughout the recall effort the leaders of this petition were not residents of our community. Had their effort been successful, it would have caused significant disruption to the hospital’s ability to conduct business and damaged the hospital’s reputation as the premier healthcare facility on the south coast. The voters elect the six members of the Board of Bay Area Hospital in our district, and each of them brings unique expertise to the group, which is charged with setting healthcare policy and overseeing quality compliance. We are grateful to them for continuing to faithfully serve our community without compensation during this unwarranted attack. We also want to thank the community for seeing through this effort and recognizing the extreme challenges that hospitals are facing today.
SWOCC bxb, Nov. 21
Southwestern Oregon’s men went two-out-of-three at a community college basketball season opener at Umpqua CC near Roseburg in Winchester. The Lakers won Friday 98-56 over Fraser Valley College, and then 92-57 Saturday over Simpson University. ON Sunday, SWOCC lost to Pierce College 68-62. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Spokane Friday, Nov. 25, at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, WA. The Laker women also went two-out-of-three at the Titan Classic, Lane CC, Eugene. On Friday, SWOCC downed Pierce College 61-49, Saturday lost to Lower Columbia 95-44, and Sunday beat Treasure Valley 56-49. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Umpqua CC, Friday, Nov. 25, at Clackamas CC, Oregon City, in the Thanksgiving Invitational.
Prep fb, Nov. 21
Myrtle Point fell 46-22 in an OSAA 1A-8 Player semi-final state football championship game to St. Paul Saturday night at Cottage Grove HS. The Buckaroos will play Lost River, Saturday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m., at Cottage Grove, for the State Championship. The 1A-6 Player championship was won by Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 32-13 over Triangle Lake Saturday at Caldera HS in Bend. Other State Championship for Saturday have been set: 2A – Weston-McEwen/Griswold vs. Oakland, Hillsboro Stadium, 1 p.m.; 3A – Cascade Christian vs. Kennedy, 4:30 p.m., Cottage Grove HS; 4A – Tillamook vs. Estacada, 4:30 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 5A – Wilsonville vs. Summit, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 6A Columbia Cup – North Salem vs. Westview, 11 a.m., Hillsboro Stadium; 6A – Sheldon vs. West Linn, 3 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium.
