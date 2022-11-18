WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series War Games, and with just over a week to go tonight's episode of SmackDown will definitely have some carryover to the big event, though that's not all. SmackDown will also continue the World Cup Tournament, with two more first-round match-ups, though one is in question as Mustafa Ali is technically cleared to wrestle but is not nearly 100% and is sporting bandages around his ribs. As for War Games, Shotzi will be taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event, and tonight she will face Rousey's ally and friend in a match ahead of the Title match.

2 DAYS AGO