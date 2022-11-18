Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told Former WWE Star He Hated His “Flabby Body”
Professional wrestlers come in all shapes and sizes as people with various body types have been known to step into the squared circle. Not every wrestler who has competed in WWE has been shredded, but it seems that Vince McMahon didn’t approve of at least one former WWE star’s look.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Wades Into Road Dogg Versus Bret Hart Debate
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on "Road Dogg" Brian James' recent comments about Bret Hart. James took to his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast to express his belief that he was a better sports entertainer than Hart. James also shared his opinion that "The Hitman" wasn't as great a worker as many believe he was.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Backstage Fight At AEW All Out
For the last few months the wrestling world has been talking a lot about CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since All Out, but he did recently returned to CFFC to do commentary.
411mania.com
Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
CJ Perry on Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Her to be Paired With Miro in WWE
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) discussed Vince McMahon’s more “traditional” view of booking women compared to Triple H. She noted that Vince McMahon didn’t want her paired with her now husband Miro (formerly) Rusev because McMahon thought Rusev being paired with a beautiful women would get him cheered. Below are some highlights:
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn Takes on the World Cup Tournament, Shotzi vs Baszler, and More
WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series War Games, and with just over a week to go tonight's episode of SmackDown will definitely have some carryover to the big event, though that's not all. SmackDown will also continue the World Cup Tournament, with two more first-round match-ups, though one is in question as Mustafa Ali is technically cleared to wrestle but is not nearly 100% and is sporting bandages around his ribs. As for War Games, Shotzi will be taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event, and tonight she will face Rousey's ally and friend in a match ahead of the Title match.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With Most Of The Ideas For NXT Invading SmackDown
The 2019 edition of WWE Survivor Series was a Raw-Smackdown-NXT show and Road Dogg has provided some insight into who came up with some of the ideas at the time. It was November 1, 2019, when WWE’s NXT brand invaded Smackdown. That episode of Smackdown followed the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. However, most of the WWE roster competing at Crown Jewel was delayed coming back to the US, so the company changed its plans that night. This statement was issued earlier in the day, prior to Smackdown.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Logic Behind Booking Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
– During post-show media scrum last night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show, Tony Khan was asked by WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman about booking Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite in the leadup to last night’s event. Cabana challenged Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship. Rumors regarding Colt Cabana disappearing from television was one of the grievances CM Punk brought up following AEW All Out, claiming the AEW EVPs were spreading those rumors to the media. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan addressing the subject during the Full Gear scrum:
stillrealtous.com
AEW Tag Team Breaks Up
The AEW tag team division has been heating up over the last few months and The Acclaimed have found themselves at the top of the ladder. The Acclaimed are the current AEW Tag Team Champions and they successfully defended the belts against Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear on Saturday night.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Details What Vince McMahon Did In WWE Creative Meetings
– An excerpt has been provided to us from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s new book, Grateful, which is available now in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback versions on Amazon.com. The book was written by Bischoff and Guy Evans. In the excerpt, Bischoff discusses his brief, short-lived return to...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Jeff Jarrett Will Help Run AEW Live Events
AEW currently has two television shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The company also tapes matches and airs them on YouTube on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” in April 2021, however it was a one-time event. Tony Khan recently stated that he wants to grow AEW’s content and possibly hold more live events.
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Recalls Triple H Pitching Main Roster WarGames Match To Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer and current SVP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has recalled a previous pitch to bring WarGames to Survivor Series. This year’s Survivor Series event will have a different feel to previous years’ events. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 tag bouts, two WarGames matches will take place on the November 26 show instead.
