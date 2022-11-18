Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
US Could End Reliance On China For EV Batteries By 2030, Says Goldman Sachs
The U.S. and Europe could end their reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries, according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The investment banking company, in a note to clients. by the Financial Times, said the West could end their dependence on China for EV batteries through more than $160 billion...
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
Crew forced to restrain passenger who ‘tried to storm cockpit’
Crew and passengers were forced to restrain a passenger on Friday after he “stormed the cockpit” on a flight from Poland to the US.Customers on the LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 were alarmed when the man reportedly ran at and banged on the cockpit door, becoming aggressive and shouting at staff when he was refused entry.An eyewitness from the flight told New York’s NBC News that flight attendants and passengers banded together to tackle the man and pin him to the floor of the aircraft.Passenger JT Genter took to Twitter to record the incident, which happened shortly after 8pm, after...
Sporticast: U.S. Opens World Cup With Tie as Soccer Industry Seeks Wins
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. Men’s National Team made its tournament debut on Monday, a 1-1 tie against Wales. The team’s results will impact basically every business with soccer interests here in America, including U.S. Soccer, MLS, media partners and sponsors. Many expect the next four years—a span that ends with the 2026 men’s World Cup hosted the U.S., Mexico and Canada—to spur a massive rise in soccer interest for fans...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...
As Long As America Is Racist, Don’t Count Donald Trump Out
It's short-sighted to assume that Donald Trump's time has come and gone. Those who loved his deplorable politics still do. And cults don't just die overnight.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv monastery raided amid Russian spying fears; Moscow ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’
Christian monastery raided as part of efforts to counter Russian special services; Kremlin says regime change not an aim of the war
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 160 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, located in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java and some 217 kilometers (135 miles) south of the capital, Jakarta. A number of people are still missing. While the magnitude would typically be expected to cause light damage to buildings and other structures, experts say proximity to fault lines, the shallowness of the quake and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all contributed to the damage. Here’s a closer look at the earthquake and some reasons why it caused so much devastation:
Comments / 0