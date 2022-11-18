Read full article on original website
Messi Scores in Fourth World Cup for Argentina
All eyes are on Lionel Messi to see what the all-time great can achieve in Qatar, and he got off to an ideal start in Argentina’s opener.
Tireless Modric ready for last World Cup run with Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric will get one more World Cup campaign to drive Croatia all the way to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when they play their Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-ups are expected to comfortably clear before facing Canada and then a showdown with No. 2-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
Before the oil and gas age, the main commodity for World Cup host nation Qatar was pearls
Sporticast: U.S. Opens World Cup With Tie as Soccer Industry Seeks Wins
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. Men’s National Team made its tournament debut on Monday, a 1-1 tie against Wales. The team’s results will impact basically every business with soccer interests here in America, including U.S. Soccer, MLS, media partners and sponsors. Many expect the next four years—a span that ends with the 2026 men’s World Cup hosted the U.S., Mexico and Canada—to spur a massive rise in soccer interest for fans...
