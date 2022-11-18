ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
COLORADO STATE
What we know about the 5 people killed in the Club Q shooting

The Colorado Sun is learning about the five people killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday, which also left 18 people injured. We will update this story as we get more information about the victims, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
PUEBLO, CO
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Colorado State

