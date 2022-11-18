Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s soil moisture is better than in recent years. But that’s not saying much.
Fall soil conditions across the Upper Colorado River Basin are not as dry as in the past few years, but the amount of moisture packed into the dirt heading into winter is still below long-term averages, according to new modeling from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. “Across many of...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
coloradosun.com
Mass shootings are increasing in Colorado. Here are three charts that explain the trend.
By one measure, the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday and early Sunday was the worst the state has seen in more than a decade. The at least 22 victims — 5 killed and 17 injured by gunfire — are the most in a Colorado shooting since the July 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record
This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
KKTV
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
coloradosun.com
Club Q was opened 21 years ago to ensure Colorado Springs’ LBGTQ community would have a long-term home
COLORADO SPRINGS — Matthew Haynes opened Club Q 21 years ago with the goal of making sure LGBTQ people in Colorado Springs had a long-lasting place to call home. He opened a bar and nightclub, yes. But Haynes says Club Q has always been a community center more than anything else.
coloradosun.com
What we know about the 5 people killed in the Club Q shooting
The Colorado Sun is learning about the five people killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday, which also left 18 people injured. We will update this story as we get more information about the victims, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance:
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
MSNBC
Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting
Colorado State House Rep. Brianna Titone is the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. Titone shared some thoughts and emotions on the tragic Colorado Springs shooting with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Nov. 21, 2022.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Colorado’s COVID cases on the upswing
COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Thanksgiving meal inflation is higher in Colorado than U.S.
Inflation may be up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago but a traditional Thanksgiving turkey feast? That’s up 20% since last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. “The traditional 12-item Thanksgiving basket for 10 people this year, on the average in the U.S. was close to $64.05,...
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Hours After Club Q Shooting, Right-Wing Account Attacks Colorado Drag Group
The Club Q shooting comes amid a rash of protests, threats and violent assaults against businesses that hosted drag events this year.
Comments / 2