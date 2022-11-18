Read full article on original website
Fire damages Lewis County mobile home
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m. Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the...
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
UPDATE: Route 812 in Town of Diana open to traffic following crash
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 812 between Route 3 and Pine Lane has been closed due to a crash in the Town of Diana. The road is closed both northbound and southbound as of 3:20 p.m. on Friday. The winter storm in Jefferson County has dropped heavy amounts of...
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - “It’s is kind of a feeling of desperation, when is help going to get to us, kind of feeling you know.”. That’s the feeling felt by Sally LaVancha and her daughter who were trapped in their home since Friday after lake effect snow hit the North Country.
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services,...
Heavy snow slamming Watertown Friday
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — Heavy lake effect snow will cause bring whiteouts and extreme snowfall Friday. This will include the city of Watertown. Travel is strongly discouraged in Jefferson, Northern Lewis, and southwestern St. Lawrence County due to the intense snowfall. How much snow will we see Friday?. Snowfall...
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Sheriff’s office warns of arrest warrant scam
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s receiving a lot of complaints about an arrest warrant scam. Officials say the scammers identify themselves as a member of local law enforcement, even using the names of real detectives, and demand payment in the form of gift cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant.
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood died November 16, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Burial will be in the Crary Mills Cemetery. Mark was born April 15, 1944 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late Clarence and...
