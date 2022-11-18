Read full article on original website
Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘The Fantasticks’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is inviting you to dinner and a show. The group will present “The Fantasticks” dinner theater early next month. Jane Bowman Jenkins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The performances...
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show. Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event. Watch the video for their interview on...
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:. Think you dropped the ball, Mayor...
Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
Warmer temperatures in the forecast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The next few days will be unseasonably cold, but warmer weather is in the forecast. Expect some snow showers and breezy conditions tonight with lows in the upper teens to middle 20′s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30′s. Wednesday...
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services,...
University gifts unnamed street to village
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village. The unnamed street is located off of U.S. Route 11 between Walgreens and SeaComm. For years, the street was owned by the University, and university officials thought they had...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
Heavy snow slamming Watertown Friday
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — Heavy lake effect snow will cause bring whiteouts and extreme snowfall Friday. This will include the city of Watertown. Travel is strongly discouraged in Jefferson, Northern Lewis, and southwestern St. Lawrence County due to the intense snowfall. How much snow will we see Friday?. Snowfall...
Parts of Jefferson County hit with over 70 inches of snow
NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has been buried under feet of snow, according to new snowfall reports from the National Weather Service. The most recent snowfall report from the National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that as of 7:30 a.m. on November 19, Natural Bridge has received 72 inches of snow.
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Jefferson County: All county offices closed Friday as of 3 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All county offices in Jefferson County are closed as of 3 p.m. on Friday due to the winter storm. The county issued the closure via a press release from County Administrator Robert Hagemann on Friday, November 18. Jefferson County has been experiencing whiteout conditions...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as of...
Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward; a son and his spouse, Ryan and Danelle Bush of Brantingham; a daughter and her partner, Lisa Bush and Sissy Steins of Fernandina Beach, FL; her mother, Margaret Levesque of Lowville; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Daniel and Sharon Levesque of Salem, VA; Gary Levesque of Brantingham; Bernadette Levesque of Lyons Falls; five grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew); Hunter; Phoenix; Madison; and Corey; and one great-grandchild, Blakelee Rose; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Levesque; and a brother, Ricky Levesque.
