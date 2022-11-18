ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Temperatures rebound just in time for Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — Skies will remain clear for the most part overnight. Winds will quiet down quite a bit. Low temperatures will stay cold...between 25 & 30 degrees by sunrise. The Arctic Air is in full retreat this week. Tuesday brings more sunshine. If you are headed out for groceries, no worries about rain or snow. High temperatures are topping out in the middle and upper 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Another Cold and Breezy Overnight

CLEVELAND — We thankfully will be seeing a warmer trend as we head into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine!. Thanksgiving eve will be a quiet and mild one, as highs top off around...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cold weather, more snow expected this weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures continue to dip as we approach the weekend, with highs for most of the area expected to remain below freezing. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 30 on Friday and Saturday and only the upper 20s on Sunday. Overnight lows each night will drop to around 20 degrees. After a slight chance of morning snow showers Friday, expect a bit of sunshine to return Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for snow later Saturday night and a 50% chance of snow showers on Sunday. Areas east of Cleveland where lake effect bands persists could pick up an additional 1-3 inches or more.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
yourerie

Lake effect snow will linger into Friday

ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

