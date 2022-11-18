Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Temperatures rebound just in time for Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND — Skies will remain clear for the most part overnight. Winds will quiet down quite a bit. Low temperatures will stay cold...between 25 & 30 degrees by sunrise. The Arctic Air is in full retreat this week. Tuesday brings more sunshine. If you are headed out for groceries, no worries about rain or snow. High temperatures are topping out in the middle and upper 40s.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Another Cold and Breezy Overnight
CLEVELAND — We thankfully will be seeing a warmer trend as we head into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine!. Thanksgiving eve will be a quiet and mild one, as highs top off around...
27 First News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
National Weather Service: Lake-effect snow warning will impact some Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties will be under a lake effect snow warning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, NWS said. The cities impacted by this include Andover, Ashtabula, Bainbridge,...
Heavy lake-effect snow ending on Sunday
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for portions of the viewing area for this weekend due to the threat of heavy snow and windy conditions.
Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cuyahoga and eastern counties Saturday to Sunday
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties for Saturday.
Cold weather, more snow expected this weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures continue to dip as we approach the weekend, with highs for most of the area expected to remain below freezing. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 30 on Friday and Saturday and only the upper 20s on Sunday. Overnight lows each night will drop to around 20 degrees. After a slight chance of morning snow showers Friday, expect a bit of sunshine to return Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for snow later Saturday night and a 50% chance of snow showers on Sunday. Areas east of Cleveland where lake effect bands persists could pick up an additional 1-3 inches or more.
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm
Two men died due to cardiac events connected to snow shoveling and snow blowing, officials said
newsnet5
FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings
LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
cleveland19.com
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.
yourerie
Lake effect snow will linger into Friday
ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
