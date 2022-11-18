Read full article on original website
Diving deeper into midterm election results: Your guide to Michigan politics
The political team here at MLive is still trying to wrap our heads around the midterm elections from last week and have been working hard to give you the news about what the results mean. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was, once again, in the national spotlight this week. Not only for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Multiple Central Dispatches Across Michigan Report 911 Services Running Again
CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back on-line. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Opinion: Right-to-work isn't working for Michigan
Michigan Democrats scored historic victories in the midterm elections, taking control of the state House, Senate, and the governor’s mansion for the first time since 1983. The wins were thanks, at least in part, to the Democrats’ pro-worker, pro-jobs agenda. Now it’s time for Democrats to show that their pro-worker agenda isn’t just talk. One good way to do that would be for the legislature, as a first order of business, to repeal Michigan’s decade-old right-to-work law....
Name the turkey Michigan Gov. Whitmer will spare this Thanksgiving
It’s an annual Thanksgiving tradition for the president, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pardon her first turkey next week. And you can play a part. The governor’s office is asking people to submit name ideas for that turkey. Anyone can make a submission at the link here. There is no limit on entries.
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state. The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Fix the Damn Grid
Michigan has some of the worst energy reliability in America. While the evidence of Michigan’s poor roads is underneath our feet, everywhere we drive, spotty energy reliability can feel like it’s someone else’s problem. Until it isn’t. Until the power outage is on your block, on the...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
WNDU
Michigan Democrats win majorities in state House, Senate for first time since ‘84
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Turns out, Michigan Democrats had more to celebrate on election night than they knew at the time. The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now claims that Democrats won majorities in the state House and state Senate for the first time since 1984. It’s being called a...
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January. Attention has mostly been […] The post Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
How did new redistricting laws affect Michigan’s midterm election?
Michigan’s new redistricting maps had their first chance to show the impact on state elections with November’s general election. Some of the election successes of redistricting are more apparent, with political pundits stating the new redistricting process fulfilled its goal of becoming publicly transparent and aligning with the will of Michigan voters.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday, November 26 as 'Beat the Buckeyes' Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ahead of the rivalry football game between the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State University Buckeyes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, November 26 as "Beat the Buckeyes" Day in Michigan. "There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
