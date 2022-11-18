ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO

Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of...
European Markets Climb as Oil, Mining Stocks Lead Gains

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday as investors in the region shrugged off concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% by mid-morning. Oil and gas stocks added 3.8% after...
China Reports First Covid Deaths Since May Lockdown in Shanghai

BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...

