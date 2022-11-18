Read full article on original website
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
FTX-Owned Service Being Used to Launder Hundreds of Millions ‘Hacked' From FTX, Researchers Say
Hackers who stole around $477 million worth of cryptocurrency from collapsed exchange FTX have started to launder the funds into bitcoin. The stolen money has been converted into different digital coins but the bulk of it — more than $280 million — was changed into the cryptocurrency ether.
Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Is Now the Right Time to Buy JD.com Stock?
The Chinese e-commerce giant has turned in some impressive results.
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
European Markets Climb as Oil, Mining Stocks Lead Gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday as investors in the region shrugged off concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% by mid-morning. Oil and gas stocks added 3.8% after...
China Reports First Covid Deaths Since May Lockdown in Shanghai
BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...
