Kissimmee, FL

Country Thunder to roar back to Osceola County in 2023 with Country Music Superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, & Hardy

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
Local High School Basketball Star Headed to Alabama!

Sam Walters who plays for The Villages Charter School has committed to The Alabama Crimson Tide! Walters was beaming with pride as family and supporters watched him sign his letter of intent to join the Crimson Tide in 2023. This was a long time coming and we are so happy for the Walters family! Sam Walters has been playing in Lake & Sumter County for a long time. In fact Walters was so good he started multiple games his Freshman year with The Villages including games played with current NBA star Tre Mann who plays with the Oklahoma City Thunder!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival

Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State

DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
DADE CITY, FL
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando

ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens

A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
THE VILLAGES, FL

