Country Thunder to roar back to Osceola County in 2023 with Country Music Superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, & Hardy

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & More
The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially coming back in 2023 with all of your favorite foods, things to do, and of course, massive headliners! Less than six hours ago the event posted the entertainment lineup on their Instagram with names like Willie Nelson, Josh Turner and and Lynyrd Skynyrd making the cut.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Local High School Basketball Star Headed to Alabama!
Sam Walters who plays for The Villages Charter School has committed to The Alabama Crimson Tide! Walters was beaming with pride as family and supporters watched him sign his letter of intent to join the Crimson Tide in 2023. This was a long time coming and we are so happy for the Walters family! Sam Walters has been playing in Lake & Sumter County for a long time. In fact Walters was so good he started multiple games his Freshman year with The Villages including games played with current NBA star Tre Mann who plays with the Oklahoma City Thunder!
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
Harmony Longhorns could challenge for Osceola County’s best in boys basketball
When it comes to boys basketball, Osceola High has been the dominate program in the county for most of the last three decades. But that could change this year, as Harmony is among a couple of teams that could challenge the Kowboys for the Orange Belt Conference championship in the 2022-23 season.
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival
Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
