This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 road trips in New York State
The Adirondack Mountains serve as the picturesque backdrop for a road trip to some of New York State's best outdoor experiences © Gabriel Pevide / Getty Images. So much of the beauty of New York State isn’t just in its landmark attractions, but rather in the in-betweens – like the foliage blanketing the rolling hills in the Catskills, the serene stillness of the waters in the Finger Lakes and the silent strength of the peaks of the Adirondacks.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Can Deer Survive The Western New York Snowstorm?
Had enough snow yet? There is good news and bad news to start Thanksgiving week in New York State. The snow is gone, for now. The temperatures are expected to warm up! However, it is not even officially winter yet! There are still a few weeks of fall left before we get in to the bitterly cold months in New York.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 must stunning hikes in New York State
New York State is filled with beautiful places to go for a hike all year round © Katie Dobies / Getty Images. Manhattan’s concrete jungle may get New York’s marquee treatment, but the state’s natural beauty lies outside of the five boroughs. Many regions of the Empire State have picturesque natural wonders, ideal for stunning and memorable hikes.
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
New Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Summer Tour Stop
One of your favorite New Country artists will bring their summer tour to the Empire States. Earlier today we announced Kane Brown was coming to Upstate New York this summer, and here we are already with another summer tour announcement. It is that time of year when we get to start circling dates on our 2023 calendars for great Country shows coming our way!
What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?
Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon
May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
wamc.org
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?
You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
