Today is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance honoring the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence. The day comes after a brutal attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five people dead and many others injured. “The attack on Club Q, which fell on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, is despicable — further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO