San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco

Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Remembering Trans Resistance in the Tenderloin

Today is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance honoring the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence. The day comes after a brutal attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five people dead and many others injured. “The attack on Club Q, which fell on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, is despicable — further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery

Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Oakland’s Amy Schneider Wins ‘Jeopardy!’s’ Tournament of Champions

Amy Schneider, the Oakland writer whose 40-game winning streak earlier this year on Jeopardy! made her a local legend and an LGBTQ+ folk hero, has clinched another title. After six games, Schneider won the show’s Tournament of Champions, taking home $250,000. Northern California dominated the tournament. Schneider beat Andrew...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Locals Mourn Club Q Shooting at Candlelight Vigil in Castro

In the wake of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday, about 100 people—including prominent members of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies—gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza to commemorate the dead and injured Sunday night. The shooting, which occurred just before midnight, killed at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sfstandard.com

Teachers’ Union Sends SF Unified Cease-and-Desist To Stop Correcting Overpayments

By now, San Franciscans have heard time and time again about thousands of public school teachers who have missed pay due to a faulty payroll system all year. But in issuing new checks to remedy the situation, it appears that the San Francisco School District has overpaid some workers—and it’s racing to balance the books before the end of the school year in time to prevent higher tax bills.
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Sophomores Star as St. Ignatius Reaches Section Final

Three months ago, St. Ignatius linebacker Sui Gallegos-Hunkin had played just a handful of snaps at the varsity level. Quarterback Soren Hummel had only played for the freshman team, while running back Jarious Hogan, defensive back Chase Wiley and safety Jake Boyden were starting the season on the JV roster.
APTOS, CA

