‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco
Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
Remembering Trans Resistance in the Tenderloin
Today is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance honoring the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence. The day comes after a brutal attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five people dead and many others injured. “The attack on Club Q, which fell on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, is despicable — further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery
Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
Oakland’s Amy Schneider Wins ‘Jeopardy!’s’ Tournament of Champions
Amy Schneider, the Oakland writer whose 40-game winning streak earlier this year on Jeopardy! made her a local legend and an LGBTQ+ folk hero, has clinched another title. After six games, Schneider won the show’s Tournament of Champions, taking home $250,000. Northern California dominated the tournament. Schneider beat Andrew...
Locals Mourn Club Q Shooting at Candlelight Vigil in Castro
In the wake of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday, about 100 people—including prominent members of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies—gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza to commemorate the dead and injured Sunday night. The shooting, which occurred just before midnight, killed at...
‘Faulty Smoke Detectors’ at SF’s New Central Subway Station Force Hourlong Closure
The Central Subway’s Chinatown-Rose Pak Station was evacuated for an hour Sunday after “faulty smoke detectors” set off a fire alarm, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. Firefighters responded at around 4 p.m. after smoke detectors in two elevator shafts activated fire alarms. The incident happened during...
Teachers’ Union Sends SF Unified Cease-and-Desist To Stop Correcting Overpayments
By now, San Franciscans have heard time and time again about thousands of public school teachers who have missed pay due to a faulty payroll system all year. But in issuing new checks to remedy the situation, it appears that the San Francisco School District has overpaid some workers—and it’s racing to balance the books before the end of the school year in time to prevent higher tax bills.
Sophomores Star as St. Ignatius Reaches Section Final
Three months ago, St. Ignatius linebacker Sui Gallegos-Hunkin had played just a handful of snaps at the varsity level. Quarterback Soren Hummel had only played for the freshman team, while running back Jarious Hogan, defensive back Chase Wiley and safety Jake Boyden were starting the season on the JV roster.
