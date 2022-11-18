ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frlDa_0jFUaeQJ00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Qatar’s World Cup Stadium Beer Ban Is About So Much More

DOHA, Qatar – On Saturday evening, on the fifth floor of the Crowne Plaza hotel, one solution to what has become the World Cup’s first-week crisis is revealed. The answer lies in the name of this establishment: Brewskis and Grub, a restaurant that serves pub food, is decorated with flags from all over the world, plays soccer on its myriad flatscreens and delivers something that has been endlessly debated.
The Independent

Qatar ‘gripped by football fever’ despite early exodus in World Cup opener

One of the chief organisers of the Qatar World Cup believes the country is “gripped by football fever”, despite many local fans walking out early during the hosts’ defeat to Ecuador.Empty seats became increasingly visible in home sections of Al Bayt Stadium from half-time onwards, and by the final 15 minutes the ground was virtually deserted except for the exuberant Ecuadorians.However, Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, insisted the country is excited to be hosting the finals, which were so controversially awarded back in 2010.Our nation is gripped by football fever and the party...
CBS News

Ecuador fans chant "We want beer!" during World Cup match against Qatar after host bans alcohol sales

Ecuador's fans chanted "We want beer!" during their FIFA World Cup's opening match against host Qatar on Sunday. Sports journalist Javier Lanza caught the moment at Al Bayt Stadium, where Ecuadorean fans in one of the sections began to chant in Spanish. The rallying cry was in response to Qatar's abrupt decision to ban beer sales at all venues used for the World Cup tournament.
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy