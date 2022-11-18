ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
PEPPERELL, MA
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
WAREHAM, MA
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
HINGHAM, MA
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
WALTHAM, MA
1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road. According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been...
MANSFIELD, MA
Tractor trailer crashes into pole, knocks down utility wires in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, pulling down utility wires. The Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief said the truck hit a low-hanging wire and pulled down another wire, which hung over the cab of the truck. Eversource turned off the power so the driver...
CHELSEA, MA
Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
BROCKTON, MA

