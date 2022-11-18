Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
whdh.com
At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
whdh.com
At least 1 killed, 19 injured after SUV crashes through Apple store in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a vehicle smashed through a storefront at a shopping plaza in Hingham Monday morning. A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments was needed on Derby Street sometime after 10 a.m. when the vehicle...
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
whdh.com
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
whdh.com
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
universalhub.com
First responders search the Charles for somebody who may have jumped off a bridge early this morning
The Cambridge Fire Department and Live Boston report that Boston and Cambridge firefighters and police and state troopers started searching the Charles River at the Anderson Bridge at JFK Street after receiving a report of a person jumping into the water. They were still searching around 7:45 a.m.
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
whdh.com
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
whdh.com
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield
One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road. According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been...
whdh.com
Tractor trailer crashes into pole, knocks down utility wires in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, pulling down utility wires. The Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief said the truck hit a low-hanging wire and pulled down another wire, which hung over the cab of the truck. Eversource turned off the power so the driver...
WMUR.com
4 hospitalized, driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police said a man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant on Lafayette Road Saturday night. Police said they arrested driver Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, who was driving while intoxicated. Officials said one person from the truck and three patrons from...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
Comments / 5