ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Sebring fifth-graders get outdoors for learning

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3AFv_0jFUaQ1100

Fifth-grade students from Sebring Local Schools enjoyed their recent campout at Canaan Acres Christian Camp in Nimishillen Township. During the Nov. 2-4 trip, the students took part in outdoor education led by Laura Kimball. While at the campground, the students performed a pond study, fished, investigated trees, hiked, and made butter and candles. The students rode horses, tried archery and played outdoor games. Realm of the Reptiles was on hand so students could touch and hold several different snakes, turtles, a skink lizard and a bearded dragon. Two of the district’s teachers, Nick Hughes and Alexis Zehnder, accompanied the students, along with six Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation

The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Rolls To Regional Championship

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville had little trouble winning the region 15 championship Saturday night in St.Clairsville. The Red rolled past Indian Valley 41-7, picking up their 19th regional championship all-time. Big Red will now face Cincinnati Wyoming next Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus in the Division IV state semifinals.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

The North Pole Adventure Returns to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

The popular adventure based on The Polar Express is a family favorite. By Gracie Wilson. “All aboard!” yells the voice of Tom Hanks as the train conductor in The Polar Express as pajama-clad kids climb aboard for a cocoa and cookie snack on their way to see Santa. It...
AKRON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy