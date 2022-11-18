Interested in serving on Cary’s Town Council? Applications are open for one seat.

The town of Cary is seeking residents to apply for a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Town Council after Councilwoman Ya Liu was elected to the state House.

Liu, 42, has been on the council since 2019 to represent District D. On Nov. 8, she was elected to serve House District 21 as a Democrat. Liu will resign next month.

She will be one of the first Asian women to serve in the North Carolina legislature alongside current Wake County Commissioner Maria Cervania, who won her race for House District 41.

Applications for her seat opened Nov. 11 and will be accepted until noon on Dec. 2, according to the town.

Applicants must meet the following:

Be at least 21 years old

Live within District D town limits (You can enter your address here to find out).

Willing to serve until Fall 2023 Cary elections

Not a current Town of Cary employee

No disqualifying factors

The disqualifying factors are the same as the ones for the town’s boards and commissioners in that applicants cannot have any sex offenses, felonies or misdemeanors and pending cases.

Cary’s council members will review the applications at their work session on Dec. 8 and if they decide to appoint a new member, they will be sworn in as early as January.

Applications are public records under state law and will be shared with third parties without notice upon request, according to the Town.

More information about the vacancy and the application can be found on Cary’s website at townofcary.org .