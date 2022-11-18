ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGHFJ_0jFUZucS00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

‘The World Cup shouldn’t be here’: Roy Keane slams decision to have Qatar as hosts

Roy Keane has slammed the decision to allow Qatar to host the World Cup 2022, stating that the tournament “shouldn’t be here” due to human rights issues.Speaking on ITV ahead of the Group C game between Argentina and Qatar on Tuesday, the Irish pundit expressed his dismay that Fifa chose to have the World Cup in a country so drenched in controversy.“The World Cup shouldn’t be here, it shouldn’t be here,” said Keane. “It’s been mentioned there about corruption regarding Fifa, as a country the way they treat migrant workers, gay people and I think it’s great that it has...
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy