Solana [SOL] – What next for holders after exchanges take this drastic step

Binance announced suspension of USDT and USDC (SOL) till further notice; OKX followed suit. On the contrary, Kraken announced support for the tokens. According to statements released by OKX, Binance, and ByBit, some Solana blockchain tokens may be delisted. No justifications were provided for this move and no mention of re-listing them was made either. Now, while Binance claimed that it was temporary, it did not indicate when it would resume.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough

Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Reasons AVAX investors must tread carefully despite probable short-term gains

Metrics also favored an optimistic outlook for AVAX. After weeks of decline, Avalanche’s [AVAX] total value locked (TVL) finally registered an uptick. This could be considered as an optimistic update for the blockchain. AVAX Daily, a Twitter handle that posts updates regarding the Avalanche blockchain, posted its weekly stats...
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex announces layoffs after FTX’s collapse

Stephen Hess, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex, has announced that it is laying off several individuals in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Hess added that Metaplex, the base layer of the Solana NFT ecosystem, is required to let go of its employees,...
BTC forms a bearish chart pattern, can the bears force another move downward

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The question of expansion after an accumulation phase could be something traders want to consider. Bitcoin [BTC] headed into the weekend holding on tenaciously to the $16.2k support level....
Binance Coin [BNB] traders can attempt to enter a risky long position at…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish, and a move above $282 can signal a small move north. Binance Coin has been severely volatile in November. The price fell from...

