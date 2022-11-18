Read full article on original website
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
Sort Of (Sky Comedy)
Sabi Mehboob, is a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Wikipedia. I wasn't particularly interested in any part of that situation, but...
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
Michael McIntyre's US reboot of The Wheel unveils star-studded trailer
The Wheel is moving across the pond with creator and host Michael McIntyre at the helm and a line-up of celebrity contestants. Originally premiered on the BBC in 2020, the game show will keep the same format in the US with hour-long episodes and a roster of six celebrities choosing a category they claim to be experts in each.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
27 Seriously Funny Tweets About Dogs That Give Me Life And Have Me Dead At The Same Time
"Until you have a dog, you have no idea what could be eaten."
What do people mean by "genuine" and does it matter?
People on the forum have often said they like this person because they're being genuine or dislike another because they're not. Do they use genuine to mean they are being themselves or to mean they don't talk behind others' backs so much?. In the end it is an entertainment show...
What a horror!!
Sue really is not very nice. She couldn't wait to stick the knife into Matt several times tonight. Seann has gone up in my estimations - you could see he was uncomfortable during that back stabbing conversation. I agree can we vote 6 or 7 of them out. It really...
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals first look at Christopher Robin
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed its first look at Christopher Robin. The slasher horror movie is based on AA Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book, but follows a much darker and disturbing path as Pooh and Piglet go on a murderous rampage after Christopher abandons them.
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 14
Nina and Frederick - Little Donkey (1961) Frankie Vaughan - Tower of Strength (1961) Tom Jones - Green, Green Grass of Home (1966) Val Doonican - What Would I Be (1966) Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (1986) Take That - Could It Be Magic (1992) Baha Men -...
Should the dance off be scrapped?
I really think it's time the dance off was scrapped. 1) It was negate the need for the shame that is the" Sunday" show 2) what is the point of viewers voting for their favourites if the judges constantly over rule them? It's plainly obvious the viewers have not warmed to Molly be the number of times she has been in the dance off so why keep saving her? 🤷♀️
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
Which campmate do you want to leave next ? 3rd out
Voted for Chris because I can't see what he brings. Sue. She adds nothing and doesn't seem very nice. I think she will survive a bit longer though as the Corrie vote is quite a powerful one. Posts: 12,306. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/11/22 - 14:47 #5. Boy George. PossiblyDanny wrote:...
Top of the Pops 1994 -BBC Four
Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to the the thread dedicated to BBC Four’s run of 1994 Top of the Pops during the first half of 2023 in the year that saw the debut of Oasis in the Popscene along with the Britpop movement joined with cheesy tunes and not forgetting Wet Wet Wet’s 15 week stay at Number One.
Anybody loved the conversation tonight between Matt, Seann and Babatunde
Now what a refreshing change to see three people actually having a grown up civilised conversation without no bitching, no one being two faced but just seeing three blokes talking about life and actually getting on. Shame that we have not seen much of this during the series of Im a Celebrity.
