I really think it's time the dance off was scrapped. 1) It was negate the need for the shame that is the" Sunday" show 2) what is the point of viewers voting for their favourites if the judges constantly over rule them? It's plainly obvious the viewers have not warmed to Molly be the number of times she has been in the dance off so why keep saving her? 🤷‍♀️

1 DAY AGO