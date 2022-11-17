Read full article on original website
Related
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
AOL Corp
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split after almost 2 years
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly "taking a break" from their high-profile relationship. The split is amicable and the two remain "very close friends," one of multiple sources told People: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Look at Their Chemistry in Video Tribute to Elton John
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed a more casual look at their dynamic as a couple when they filmed and shared a video tribute for their friend Elton John's farewell tour special on Disney+, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger. The two stood alongside each other in the clip and touched on the very deep, personal ties John has to them and their children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lili.
Comments / 0