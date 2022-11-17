ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
AOL Corp

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split after almost 2 years

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly "taking a break" from their high-profile relationship. The split is amicable and the two remain "very close friends," one of multiple sources told People: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Look at Their Chemistry in Video Tribute to Elton John

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed a more casual look at their dynamic as a couple when they filmed and shared a video tribute for their friend Elton John's farewell tour special on Disney+, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger. The two stood alongside each other in the clip and touched on the very deep, personal ties John has to them and their children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lili.

Comments / 0

Community Policy