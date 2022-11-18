Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Driver arrested, 4 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Hampton, police said. Hampton police said around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police and fire were dispatched to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road for a report of a pickup truck that crashed into the occupied building.
WGME
Cornish man allegedly smashed neighbor's windows with tractor before standoff
CORNISH (WGME) – Authorities are on scene of a standoff in Cornish. The York County Sheriff's Office says deputies are currently involved in a standoff with a person on Spur Road. Spur Road is closed from Joe Berry and Route 5 in Cornish. The incident started with a reported...
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
WMTW
Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9
CORNISH, Maine — Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested. Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor's window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person's tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
989wclz.com
Jury finds Maine man guilty of killing the mother of his child
A Lewiston man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child has been convicted. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says Jaquille Coleman was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, in August of 2020. A jury found Coleman guilty after less than an hour of deliberating.
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
WMTW
Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery reaches plea deal with prosecutors
The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a missing Manchester, New Hampshire girl who is presumed dead, has reached a deal to plead guilty to unrelated charges. Court documents show that Kayla Montgomery has reached a fully negotiated plea deal that will mean she serves time in prison. She has also agreed to fully cooperate in future state proceedings, which would potentially include testifying in the second-degree murder trial of Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery.
NECN
Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine
A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
WMUR.com
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
WMTW
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
WMTW
Teen injured in Biddeford hit and run shares message from hospital
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized. According to Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk, the girl was hit while trying to cross Main Street near Mechanics Park around 10 p.m. Friday. The child's mother, Carey Donegan, wants anyone with...
Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
newscentermaine.com
Sabattus police seek help in locating man they call armed and dangers
SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple police agencies are searching for Diego Martinez, and they're asking the public for help. The Sabattus Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. NEWS CENTER Maine has contacted the police department but has not received more...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
WPFO
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
