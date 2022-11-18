ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston 25 News WFXT

20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
FRANCONIA, NH
989wclz.com

Jury finds Maine man guilty of killing the mother of his child

A Lewiston man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child has been convicted. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says Jaquille Coleman was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, in August of 2020. A jury found Coleman guilty after less than an hour of deliberating.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery reaches plea deal with prosecutors

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a missing Manchester, New Hampshire girl who is presumed dead, has reached a deal to plead guilty to unrelated charges. Court documents show that Kayla Montgomery has reached a fully negotiated plea deal that will mean she serves time in prison. She has also agreed to fully cooperate in future state proceedings, which would potentially include testifying in the second-degree murder trial of Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
WATERBORO, ME
Z107.3

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
YARMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Teen injured in Biddeford hit and run shares message from hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized. According to Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk, the girl was hit while trying to cross Main Street near Mechanics Park around 10 p.m. Friday. The child's mother, Carey Donegan, wants anyone with...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
SACO, ME
newscentermaine.com

Sabattus police seek help in locating man they call armed and dangers

SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple police agencies are searching for Diego Martinez, and they're asking the public for help. The Sabattus Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. NEWS CENTER Maine has contacted the police department but has not received more...
SABATTUS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
LEWISTON, ME

