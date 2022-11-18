ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Cold, breezy conditions move in; below average temps expected through the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Arctic cold front moves through Long Island later tonight, kicking up some light flurries/showers as it passes by between 8-10 PM. This front will bring even colder air with Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVCGp_0jFUYjGK00

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures next week move up towards typical levels for this time of year for Tuesday into Wednesday then cooling down a little for Thanksgiving.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says more cold weather is on the way through the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: A passing shower/flurry is likely early on in the evening hours, then partly cloudy skies and chilly temps. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MlAt_0jFUYjGK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Sze_0jFUYjGK00

SATURDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny skies. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lvc9W_0jFUYjGK00

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, windy, chilly conditions. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYYL8_0jFUYjGK00

MONDAY: Sunny, slightly windy. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low to mid 30s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDodE_0jFUYjGK00

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: *Pick of the week* - Clear skies, light winds. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving – Partly cloudy and a little colder. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday – Increasing clouds with showers later in the day. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snow squall threat in forecast today for parts of state

It could be a messy evening commute Friday in northwestern New Jersey, with the potential for snow squalls or snow showers this afternoon, forecasters say. Snow squalls are intense bursts of moderate to heavy snow that tend to occur quickly — often dropping a fast coating of snow on the ground, making roads and highways slick. They also tend to generate strong winds, which blow the snow sideways. This creates whiteout conditions, sharply reducing visibility for drivers.
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy