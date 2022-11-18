Cold, breezy conditions move in; below average temps expected through the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Arctic cold front moves through Long Island later tonight, kicking up some light flurries/showers as it passes by between 8-10 PM. This front will bring even colder air with Sunday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures next week move up towards typical levels for this time of year for Tuesday into Wednesday then cooling down a little for Thanksgiving.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says more cold weather is on the way through the weekend.



OVERNIGHT: A passing shower/flurry is likely early on in the evening hours, then partly cloudy skies and chilly temps. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny skies. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, windy, chilly conditions. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny, slightly windy. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low to mid 30s

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: *Pick of the week* - Clear skies, light winds. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving – Partly cloudy and a little colder. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday – Increasing clouds with showers later in the day. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: mid 30s.