Clear, bitter cold start to workweek on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Jake Dollinger says there is a freeze warning along the South Shore until 10 a.m. Monday. Sensitive plants should come indoors.
News 12
Very cold, gusty in Connecticut on Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says the coldest air of the season is on the way. It will be very cold and breezy as we wrap up the weekend and kick off the new workweek. NEXT: Chances for flurries and wind chills from the teens through the 30s will...
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts
The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Police stop moving car after driver passes out behind the wheel
Several South Brunswick police officers are being praised for their quick actions to avert a tragedy. Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler were able to chase down an unconscious driver in a moving car Saturday night. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Route...
New York issues first licenses for legal marijuana dispensaries
The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state plans to issue, with many in the first round reserved for applicants with past convictions for marijuana offenses.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
News 12
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Incarceration advocates, former inmates and the friends and family of current inmates rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan on Monday, calling for changes to the state’s prison system. Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying...
