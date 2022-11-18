Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
WSYX ABC6
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
WSYX ABC6
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
WSYX ABC6
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
WSYX ABC6
19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna officer recovering after being struck while helping drivers amid icy conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized after being struck while helping drivers on an icy highway Saturday. Gahanna police said the officer was struck around 9:30 p.m. while multiple units were helping disabled motorists on I-270 near I-670. Ice developed on some roadways in the...
WSYX ABC6
Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
WSYX ABC6
22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
WSYX ABC6
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
WSYX ABC6
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park has been arrested. Roshawn Adkins Jr., 18, was booked into the Franklin County Jail Monday night, according to the jail's inmate roster. Adkins Jr. is accused of shooting...
WSYX ABC6
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
WSYX ABC6
Community shows its support for Ross County sergeant seriously injured in shoot-out
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Sergeant Eric Kocheran is in critical condition after being shot in the chest during a shoot-out outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The other man involved in the shootout, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, died. As the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate...
WSYX ABC6
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
WSYX ABC6
OSU police teaming up with law enforcement agencies to keep rivalry game safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Police is partnering with local, state and federal law agencies on Saturday to make sure everything runs smoothly during The Game. "We are all on the same page," said Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt, "to make sure we keep...
