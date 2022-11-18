The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.

