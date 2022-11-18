The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, thanks to the online giant launching its sale early. Anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting, and the online giant’s event will see you save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. Kicking things off ahead of time, the annual sales event officially lands this Friday 25 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 28 November. Several ever-popular items, including Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets have all received a hefty discount, along with Amazon’s own-brand tech, such as Kindles, Echo...

41 MINUTES AGO