Our Christmas appeal to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis was given another boost today with a £300,000 donation from Amazon, taking the total raised to more than £1.8m. Lenny Henry, who co-founded Comic Relief, our appeal partner, backed our campaign and called on people to rally around because “together we can make a difference”. The comedian, who is one of Britain’s best-loved personalities, said: “I’m incredibly proud that since Comic Relief began it has been there to support people when they need it most, and I’m equally proud of how people join together to...

27 MINUTES AGO