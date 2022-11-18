Read full article on original website
Related
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting...
First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team's first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel jihadist threat
West African nations met with European leaders on Tuesday for talks on "homegrown" ways to prevent jihadist conflict in the Sahel threatening to "engulf" countries on the Gulf of Guinea. Under the so-called Accra Initiative, heads of state from the Gulf of Guinea and leaders from Niger and Burkina Faso met in Ghana with representatives from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the EU, Britain and France.
Comments / 0